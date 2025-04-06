Left Menu

Congress Must Address Shrinking Appeal: Former Leader's Insights

Former Congress leader Ashwani Kumar urges the party to analyze why its support is diminishing and correct past errors. He emphasizes the importance of maintaining ideological integrity, boosting workers' dignity, and forming sustainable alliances. Kumar remains active in politics, although not affiliated with any party.

Former Congress leader Ashwani Kumar has called on the party to analyze why its support base is waning and to correct previous mistakes. Speaking to PTI ahead of the AICC session in Ahmedabad, Kumar stressed that the party leadership should ensure dignity for its workers and leaders.

Despite recent electoral setbacks, Kumar cautioned Congress against unsustainable alliances, emphasizing the party's historic role in fostering an inclusive and secular nation. He believes the party can still re-establish itself as a credible opposition force.

Kumar, who left Congress in February 2022, continues to voice his political views, maintaining that opposition unity is crucial. He credits former party president Rahul Gandhi with upholding democratic ideals but suggests Gandhi needs better communication to connect with the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

