Navi Mumbai Police Boosts Crime Detection and Recovery

Navi Mumbai has witnessed a notable improvement in its crime detection rate, achieving a noteworthy rise from 74% in 2023 to 77% in 2024, as revealed by Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe on Monday. The enhancement is not only in the detection rates but also reflects in crime reduction and recovery initiatives.

Bharambe disclosed that from the 7,369 crime cases registered in 2024, around 5,677 were successfully solved. This includes a remarkable success rate of 98% in body crimes, a 51% resolution rate in financial fraud cases, and a successful recovery of stolen property, which saw an improvement from 61% in the previous year to 72% in 2024.

Moreover, the Navi Mumbai police have excelled in recording and managing Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) data, placing first in Maharashtra between October 2023 and November 2024, further strengthening their administrative capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)