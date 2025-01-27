India and China Pave Path for Better Relations

India and China are working to enhance their relationship through commitment to mutual understanding and cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi declared on Monday. The statement was made during a meeting with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who is visiting China to engage in discussions aimed at strengthening ties.

Misri's visit forms part of ongoing efforts to improve India-China relations, marking the second high-profile visit from Indian officials to China in recent weeks. During the meeting, Wang emphasized the importance of grasping the opportunity to move towards mutual support and away from suspicion.

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry's press release, the warming relations serve the interests of both nations and contribute to global South countries' rights. This sentiment was echoed in Misri's meetings with Liu Jianchao, reinforcing cooperation on various international and regional issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)