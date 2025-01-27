Left Menu

India and China Pave Path for Better Relations

India and China aim to improve bilateral relations through mutual understanding rather than suspicion. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to implement consensus achieved by leaders Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi. Both countries focus on peace, stability, and joint achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:02 IST
India and China Pave Path for Better Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

India and China are working to enhance their relationship through commitment to mutual understanding and cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi declared on Monday. The statement was made during a meeting with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who is visiting China to engage in discussions aimed at strengthening ties.

Misri's visit forms part of ongoing efforts to improve India-China relations, marking the second high-profile visit from Indian officials to China in recent weeks. During the meeting, Wang emphasized the importance of grasping the opportunity to move towards mutual support and away from suspicion.

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry's press release, the warming relations serve the interests of both nations and contribute to global South countries' rights. This sentiment was echoed in Misri's meetings with Liu Jianchao, reinforcing cooperation on various international and regional issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025