Unraveling the Baltic Sea Cable Conundrum

A series of incidents have damaged infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, according to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. She highlighted recent disruptions such as damaged cables, GPS interference, and drone surveillance as possible non-coincidental acts, sparking security discussions among EU counterparts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:05 IST
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, speaking from Brussels, expressed concerns over a series of incidents that have compromised infrastructure in the Baltic Sea region.

In a statement on Monday, Baerbock pointed to recent episodes involving GPS disruptions and drone surveillance, hinting that the damage to undersea cables may not be coincidental.

Most recently, an undersea cable connecting Latvia and Sweden suffered damage in Sweden’s exclusive economic zone, an incident Latvia attributed to possible external influence.

