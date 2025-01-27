Tragic Explosion Rocks Jharkhand Home: One Dead, Six Injured
In Jharkhand's Giridih district, a house explosion killed one woman and injured six others. The blast, which occurred overnight, severely damaged the structure. Authorities are investigating the cause, while the injured, including family members of homeowner Umesh Das, are receiving treatment at Ranchi's RIMS hospital.
- Country:
- India
A devastating explosion in Jharkhand's Giridih district has left one woman dead and six others injured, authorities reported on Monday. The incident occurred at around 1:30 am in the Sheetalpur locality, under the Mufassil Police Station's jurisdiction, following a fire breakout at the residence.
Giridih Superintendent of Police Bimal Kumar informed PTI that the explosion's intensity caused significant structural damage to the house, affecting the roof and walls. The investigation is actively underway to determine the precise cause of the blast.
According to Mufassil Police Station in-charge Shyam Kishore Mahto, the explosion took place at Umesh Das's home, resulting in the death of his mother-in-law. His spouse, children, and father-in-law suffered injuries and have been referred to Ranchi's RIMS hospital for further medical care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Clerical Controversy: Priests Clash with Police in Ernakulam
Tragic Explosion at Yemeni Gas Station Sparks Fatal Inferno
UP's Bold Move: 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Policy to Curb Road Fatalities
Rapid Arrests: Delhi Police Solves Blind Robbery with Speed
Naxalites Strike Again: IED Blast Injures Two Policemen in Chhattisgarh