Tragic Explosion Rocks Jharkhand Home: One Dead, Six Injured

A devastating explosion in Jharkhand's Giridih district has left one woman dead and six others injured, authorities reported on Monday. The incident occurred at around 1:30 am in the Sheetalpur locality, under the Mufassil Police Station's jurisdiction, following a fire breakout at the residence.

Giridih Superintendent of Police Bimal Kumar informed PTI that the explosion's intensity caused significant structural damage to the house, affecting the roof and walls. The investigation is actively underway to determine the precise cause of the blast.

According to Mufassil Police Station in-charge Shyam Kishore Mahto, the explosion took place at Umesh Das's home, resulting in the death of his mother-in-law. His spouse, children, and father-in-law suffered injuries and have been referred to Ranchi's RIMS hospital for further medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)