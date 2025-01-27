Left Menu

Tragic Explosion Rocks Jharkhand Home: One Dead, Six Injured

In Jharkhand's Giridih district, a house explosion killed one woman and injured six others. The blast, which occurred overnight, severely damaged the structure. Authorities are investigating the cause, while the injured, including family members of homeowner Umesh Das, are receiving treatment at Ranchi's RIMS hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Giridih | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A devastating explosion in Jharkhand's Giridih district has left one woman dead and six others injured, authorities reported on Monday. The incident occurred at around 1:30 am in the Sheetalpur locality, under the Mufassil Police Station's jurisdiction, following a fire breakout at the residence.

Giridih Superintendent of Police Bimal Kumar informed PTI that the explosion's intensity caused significant structural damage to the house, affecting the roof and walls. The investigation is actively underway to determine the precise cause of the blast.

According to Mufassil Police Station in-charge Shyam Kishore Mahto, the explosion took place at Umesh Das's home, resulting in the death of his mother-in-law. His spouse, children, and father-in-law suffered injuries and have been referred to Ranchi's RIMS hospital for further medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

