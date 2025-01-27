Left Menu

Crackdown on Beed Weapon Traffickers: MCOCA Invoked

Authorities in Beed district have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against a notorious gang involved in the trafficking of country-made weapons. With 19 criminal cases lodged against them, including attempted murder, the gang's recent activities include a violent land dispute incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:08 IST
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal arms trafficking, police in Beed district have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against a gang of six individuals. This group has been linked to the sale of country-made weapons, according to police reports.

The gang has a notorious track record, with 19 serious offenses, including attempted murder and the illegal possession of firearms, on their charge sheet. The latest incident last month involved them opening fire and threatening residents over a land dispute in Beed's Prakash Ambedkar Nagar area.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Special Inspector General of Police, Virendra Mishra, has ordered the legal action under the stringent MCOCA. While four members have been apprehended, two remain at large, as the investigation intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

