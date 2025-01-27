Left Menu

Arrest of Israeli Citizens Uncovers Iran's Covert Operations

Israeli authorities have arrested two citizens, Yuri Eliasfov and Georgi Andreev, accused of working for Iran. They allegedly shared military information and spread pro-Iranian messages. This is part of a broader pattern of similar allegations. An indictment is expected soon.

Updated: 27-01-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:23 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli authorities have detained two Israeli citizens accused of executing missions on behalf of Iran, marking the latest case in a series of similar incidents reported in recent months.

The Israeli police and Shin Bet internal security agency identified the suspects as Yuri Eliasfov and Georgi Andreev, residents of northern Israel, who allegedly collaborated with an Iranian agent to undertake various tasks under his direction.

The tasks allegedly involved transferring classified military data from Eliasfov's service in an air defense unit and disseminating pro-Iranian graffiti across the country. They purportedly acted for financial gain. Officials anticipate filing charges soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

