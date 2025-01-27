Arrest of Israeli Citizens Uncovers Iran's Covert Operations

Israeli authorities have detained two Israeli citizens accused of executing missions on behalf of Iran, marking the latest case in a series of similar incidents reported in recent months.

The Israeli police and Shin Bet internal security agency identified the suspects as Yuri Eliasfov and Georgi Andreev, residents of northern Israel, who allegedly collaborated with an Iranian agent to undertake various tasks under his direction.

The tasks allegedly involved transferring classified military data from Eliasfov's service in an air defense unit and disseminating pro-Iranian graffiti across the country. They purportedly acted for financial gain. Officials anticipate filing charges soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)