Arrest of Israeli Citizens Uncovers Iran's Covert Operations
Israeli authorities have arrested two citizens, Yuri Eliasfov and Georgi Andreev, accused of working for Iran. They allegedly shared military information and spread pro-Iranian messages. This is part of a broader pattern of similar allegations. An indictment is expected soon.
Israeli authorities have detained two Israeli citizens accused of executing missions on behalf of Iran, marking the latest case in a series of similar incidents reported in recent months.
The Israeli police and Shin Bet internal security agency identified the suspects as Yuri Eliasfov and Georgi Andreev, residents of northern Israel, who allegedly collaborated with an Iranian agent to undertake various tasks under his direction.
The tasks allegedly involved transferring classified military data from Eliasfov's service in an air defense unit and disseminating pro-Iranian graffiti across the country. They purportedly acted for financial gain. Officials anticipate filing charges soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Iran
- arrest
- espionage
- security
- Shin Bet
- Eliasfov
- Andreev
- classified information
- indictment
ALSO READ
Biden Administration Pauses Nippon Steel's Bid for U.S. Steel Amid Security Concerns
Arms Scandal in Balochistan Highlights Security Concerns
Security Forces Foil Maoist Plot with IED Recovery
Dramatic Rise in Espionage Charges Highlights Taiwan's Security Concerns
Historic Japan-South Korea Meeting: Restoring Regional Security Ties