Cobra-Linked Kidnapping Drama Unfolds in Odisha

Three individuals, including a man from a financial firm in Delhi, were kidnapped and threatened with a cobra in Odisha's Ganjam district. A ransom of Rs 2 crore was demanded. Police rescued them after one captive escaped and raised an alert. One suspect is detained as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic rescue operation, police on Monday saved three individuals, including a financial firm employee from Delhi, who were allegedly kidnapped in Odisha's Ganjam district and menaced with a cobra, according to an officer.

The victims were taken to a forest area in Chikiti and held captive, with the kidnappers demanding a Rs 2 crore ransom. The situation unraveled when one captive escaped and alerted the authorities, sparking a police raid that freed the others and the cobra snake, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek said.

One suspect has been detained as the investigation delves into the possibility of connections to illegal trade. The perpetrators, believed to be around five, allegedly brought the victims from Bhubaneswar under the guise of loan sanctions, touching on broader crime concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

