Ex-Constable Saurabh Sharma Faces Court Amid Massive Corruption Probe

Saurabh Sharma, a former constable from the Madhya Pradesh Transport Department, made a court appearance amidst allegations of accumulating disproportionate assets valued at Rs 8 crore. The Lokayukta police detailed how the amassed wealth, including Rs 2.87 crore in cash, was unearthed during December raids.

Despite his lawyer asserting that Sharma surrendered, the court requested his presence the following day. Parallel inquiries by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department have expanded the investigation into Sharma's extensive network and questionable finances.

During the raid, authorities discovered additional assets at Sharma's residence, including foreign currency and silver. In an unrelated but concurrent investigation, the I-T department seized cash and gold from associate Chetan Singh Gaud, widening the corruption probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)