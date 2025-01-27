Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Toddlers Lost in Mediterranean Waters

Two toddlers lost their lives when a smugglers' boat sank in the central Mediterranean. Sea Punk I rescued 17 people, including a child, while two toddlers died. Malta's helicopters evacuated others, and survivors were taken to Lampedusa. Many showed hypothermia signs. Over 24,506 deaths have occurred since 2014.

Updated: 27-01-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:49 IST
In a grim weekend incident, two toddlers perished after a smuggling boat sank in the central Mediterranean. A humanitarian group, reporting on Monday, confirmed that 17 individuals, including a child, were rescued from the mishap.

The German rescue ship Sea Punk I recovered the body of a 3-year-old, while a 2-year-old succumbed on the vessel despite medical efforts, according to group spokesman Gerson Reschke. Survivors recounted the harrowing event, revealing that several others, including another small child, had drowned.

The rescue occurred within the Malta search-and-rescue zone, near Italy's island of Lampedusa. A Malta helicopter evacuated a pregnant woman and an injured man. Sea Punks I transferred survivors and the deceased to an Italian coast guard vessel headed for Lampedusa, where many exhibited severe hypothermia symptoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

