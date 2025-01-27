Iran Acquires Cutting-Edge Fighter Jets

Iran has bolstered its military capabilities with the purchase of Russian-made Sukhoi-35 fighter jets, as reported by Deputy Coordinator of the Khatam-ol-Anbia Central Headquarters, Ali Shadmani, on Monday. The announcement was covered by the Student News Network.

Despite the confirmation of the purchase, Shadmani did not provide additional details regarding the delivery of the fighter jets to Iranian territory.

This acquisition is part of Iran's ongoing efforts to enhance its defense systems amid regional geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)