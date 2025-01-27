Hope on the Horizon: Palestinians Journey Back North in Gaza
Tens of thousands of Palestinians began returning north in Gaza following a ceasefire agreement. Hamas is set to release Israeli hostages, facilitating Israeli withdrawal from key corridors. Despite past displacements, citizens hope for peace while the Hamas-led government plans for their resettlement amidst continued scrutiny and security measures.
Thousands of Palestinians have begun returning north in Gaza, in a significant movement along the Mediterranean coast. This follows a new agreement between Hamas and Israeli forces as Hamas prepares to release hostages, prompting Israel to ease its military presence.
The returned Palestinian citizens express joy and resilience amid lingering security concerns. Many have faced repeated displacement during the conflict that began last year but are hopeful that the ceasefire marks a new, stable chapter.
Hamas, alongside international mediators, is facilitating the process under stringent security measures, ensuring only unarmed citizens return. However, rebuilding efforts face challenges with thousands left without homes or basic infrastructure in the severely damaged territory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
