Left Menu

Supreme Court's Split Verdict on Pastor's Burial Highlights Secularism Debate

The Supreme Court issued a split verdict on a burial dispute for Ramesh Baghel's father, with directions for the burial to be in a designated Christian site. The case underscored tensions over religious freedom and secularism, emphasizing unity amid India’s religious diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:15 IST
Supreme Court's Split Verdict on Pastor's Burial Highlights Secularism Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judgment, the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict in the case concerning the burial of Ramesh Baghel's father, whose remains have been awaiting interment since January 7. The court ordered the burial to occur in a designated Christian site near Karkapal Village, overriding family wishes for private land interment.

Justice B V Nagarathna advocated for a burial on family-owned agricultural land, citing religious freedom and constitutional equality mandates. However, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma insisted on adherence to local burial ground regulations, emphasizing the availability of a designated Christian cemetery 20-25 kilometers away.

The ruling, laden with commentary on secularism and religious harmony, reflects broader societal tensions over faith-based rights and local governance. The court facilitated logistical support and ensured police protection to expedite the burial, highlighting the urgency of resolving the contentious issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025