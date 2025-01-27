Supreme Court's Split Verdict on Pastor's Burial Highlights Secularism Debate
The Supreme Court issued a split verdict on a burial dispute for Ramesh Baghel's father, with directions for the burial to be in a designated Christian site. The case underscored tensions over religious freedom and secularism, emphasizing unity amid India’s religious diversity.
In a significant judgment, the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict in the case concerning the burial of Ramesh Baghel's father, whose remains have been awaiting interment since January 7. The court ordered the burial to occur in a designated Christian site near Karkapal Village, overriding family wishes for private land interment.
Justice B V Nagarathna advocated for a burial on family-owned agricultural land, citing religious freedom and constitutional equality mandates. However, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma insisted on adherence to local burial ground regulations, emphasizing the availability of a designated Christian cemetery 20-25 kilometers away.
The ruling, laden with commentary on secularism and religious harmony, reflects broader societal tensions over faith-based rights and local governance. The court facilitated logistical support and ensured police protection to expedite the burial, highlighting the urgency of resolving the contentious issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
