Trump's Bold Moves: From Inspectors to FEMA

A summary of recent U.S. domestic news highlights key Senate Republicans defending Trump's controversial dismissal of inspectors general, the shift away from diversity initiatives in major firms, and the establishment of a review council for FEMA. Trump's 'America First' foreign aid policy and deportations agreement with Colombia are also noted.

Updated: 27-01-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:29 IST
In a notable development in U.S. politics, several Senate Republicans are rallying behind President Donald Trump's decision to dismiss 17 inspectors general, a move that has stirred debate over its legality.

Corporate priorities appear to be shifting as major U.S. firms reassess diversity initiatives before President Trump launched his campaign against such programs, affecting progress for women and equity measures.

Additionally, Trump's administration is not holding back on its 'America First' agenda, impacting foreign aid distribution, and has reached a crucial deportation agreement with Colombia while scrutinizing FEMA's efficiency.

