Mamata Banerjee's UK Tour: Promoting West Bengal's Diversity Amidst Protests

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee returned from an eight-day UK tour, addressing business leaders and academia. Emphasizing diversity, she tackled disruptions at Oxford and promoted state's growth in green energy and infrastructure. Her resilience amidst protests highlighted her commitment to progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-03-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 20:18 IST
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee concluded her eight-day UK tour with a focus on business and academia, arriving back in Kolkata to a warm welcome by political supporters.

During her lecture at Kellogg College, Oxford, she celebrated West Bengal's diversity, emphasizing harmony among the state's multi-religious communities. Her speech was disrupted by protestors raising issues like a medic's murder and industrial capital flight.

Despite the challenges, Banerjee remained calm, urging dialogue and expressing renewed determination to push for social and economic developments in West Bengal, especially in green technology and infrastructure sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

