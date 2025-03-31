European Backlash: US Anti-Diversity Mandate Sparks Continent-Wide Defiance

Efforts by the US government to curtail diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives are facing strong opposition across Europe. French and Belgian officials are vocally rejecting American requests, citing cultural and legal imperatives that prioritize non-discrimination and diversity.

French Foreign Trade Minister Laurent Saint-Martin has been particularly outspoken, demanding clarity from the US after reports that French companies were asked to drop inclusion policies. This comes after a letter purportedly from the US State Department highlighted that Trump's rollback of DEI initiatives might affect international operations.

European leaders, including Belgium's Finance Minister Jan Jambon, emphasize their commitment to non-discrimination. Meanwhile, Spain's Barcelona announced defiance of the US order affecting cultural programs. The response underscores a transatlantic rift over DEI philosophy and implementation.

