Unexplained Cash Seizure: Delhi Police's Bold Move in Begum Zaidi

In a significant development, Delhi Police on Monday seized Rs 3.5 lakh in cash from a vehicle during a routine inspection in the Begum Zaidi area of southwest Delhi, according to an official statement.

The police stopped a white car for checking and discovered seven bundles of Rs 500 notes, each bundle containing 100 notes. This prompted immediate action from the officers present at the scene.

The car's driver, Puneet Mehta, 37, a resident of Malviya Nagar, failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for possessing such a substantial amount of cash. The seized money is now under police custody for further investigation, said the officer.

