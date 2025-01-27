Left Menu

Maharashtra Pioneers Mobile Forensic Van Initiative

Maharashtra has introduced mobile forensic vans to enhance crime detection and evidence gathering, marking it as the first state in India to launch such an initiative. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted blockchain technology's role in ensuring secured evidence, aiming to deter crime with increased conviction rates.

Maharashtra has taken a groundbreaking step in crime detection by launching the country's first mobile forensic vans. The initiative was announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai.

The new strategy mandates the use of forensic evidence, following the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, particularly for severe crimes involving punishments of seven years or more. Fadnavis revealed that initially, 259 vans are planned, with 21 already operational.

With state-of-the-art forensic kits and cyber tools, these vans, integrated with blockchain technology, ensure secure evidence collection and storage, potentially preventing evidence tampering and boosting conviction rates.

