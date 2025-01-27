Controversy Over Capital Punishment in RG Kar Rape-Murder Case

The West Bengal government and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have both moved the Calcutta High Court seeking capital punishment for Sanjay Roy, the convict in the horrific RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. However, in a surprising development, the victim's parents have expressed opposition to this demand.

Through their legal representative, Gargi Goswami, the parents revealed their preference for pursuing the trial against other accused without any further postponement. They believe justice is hampered unless all involved in their daughter's murder face legal proceedings swiftly.

Contentions of conspiracy and investigative oversights continue to mar the case. The victim's family has sought the Supreme Court's intervention, claiming the necessity for a deeper probe to unravel any concealed elements behind the crime, a decision eagerly awaited this Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)