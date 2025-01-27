Trump's Executive Orders to Overhaul Military Protocol
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign executive orders that will remove diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives from the military while also reinstating troops dismissed for refusing COVID-19 vaccines. This move was confirmed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was recently confirmed by the Senate.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant shift in U.S. military policy, President Donald Trump is poised to issue executive orders that will dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion measures within the armed forces. Furthermore, the orders will reinstate troops discharged for declining COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the forthcoming executive actions on Monday as he commenced his role at the Pentagon after securing a narrow Senate confirmation last week. He emphasized the imminent changes, stating, "There are more executive orders coming."
Hegseth was welcomed by Air Force General C.Q. Brown, the top U.S. military officer, despite past criticisms outlined in Hegseth's book. When queried about potentially dismissing General Brown, Hegseth humorously noted that Brown was standing beside him at that very moment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- executive orders
- military
- DOD
- COVID vaccines
- diversity
- equity
- inclusion
- Hegseth
- General Brown
ALSO READ
Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies
Celebrating India's Harvest Festivals: Unity in Diversity
Surge in Private Equity Investment in Indian Real Estate
Surging Investment: Private Equity's Boost in Indian Real Estate
Unity in Diversity: Modi and Abdullah Unite for J&K's Future