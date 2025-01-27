Left Menu

Trump's Executive Orders to Overhaul Military Protocol

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign executive orders that will remove diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives from the military while also reinstating troops dismissed for refusing COVID-19 vaccines. This move was confirmed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was recently confirmed by the Senate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:46 IST
Trump's Executive Orders to Overhaul Military Protocol
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant shift in U.S. military policy, President Donald Trump is poised to issue executive orders that will dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion measures within the armed forces. Furthermore, the orders will reinstate troops discharged for declining COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the forthcoming executive actions on Monday as he commenced his role at the Pentagon after securing a narrow Senate confirmation last week. He emphasized the imminent changes, stating, "There are more executive orders coming."

Hegseth was welcomed by Air Force General C.Q. Brown, the top U.S. military officer, despite past criticisms outlined in Hegseth's book. When queried about potentially dismissing General Brown, Hegseth humorously noted that Brown was standing beside him at that very moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025