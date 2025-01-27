Trump's Executive Orders to Overhaul Military Protocol

In a significant shift in U.S. military policy, President Donald Trump is poised to issue executive orders that will dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion measures within the armed forces. Furthermore, the orders will reinstate troops discharged for declining COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the forthcoming executive actions on Monday as he commenced his role at the Pentagon after securing a narrow Senate confirmation last week. He emphasized the imminent changes, stating, "There are more executive orders coming."

Hegseth was welcomed by Air Force General C.Q. Brown, the top U.S. military officer, despite past criticisms outlined in Hegseth's book. When queried about potentially dismissing General Brown, Hegseth humorously noted that Brown was standing beside him at that very moment.

