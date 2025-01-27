Left Menu

Tragic Confirmation: Eight Hostages Found Dead Amid Ceasefire

Israel confirms that eight of the 33 hostages from a Hamas list are dead, sparking concerns about the remaining captives. A government spokesperson announced that 25 hostages remain alive. The release process for the hostages will continue with the next phases scheduled for Thursday and Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gazacity | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has confirmed that eight of the 33 hostages, listed by Hamas for release during the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire, are deceased. This revelation was made by government spokesman David Mencer to journalists on Monday, raising further concern over the hostage situation.

The government has been informed by Hamas that the remaining 25 hostages are alive, dispelling some fears as the intense hostage crisis continues. Details surrounding the circumstance of the deceased hostages remain undisclosed.

Israel has scheduled the next release of hostages for Thursday, with additional releases set to occur on Saturday, as the region grapples with staggering tensions and the unfolding ceasefire efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

