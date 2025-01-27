Cross-Border Tensions: Shelling Sparks Casualties
Shelling by Democratic Republic of Congo forces has resulted in the deaths of five and injured 26 civilians in Rubavu, Rwanda. Rwanda accuses the Congo army of targeting civilians instead of military forces amidst growing desperation and chaos. Rwanda's military spokesperson reported the incident.
In a shocking escalation of cross-border tensions, shelling by the troops of the Democratic Republic of Congo has led to tragic civilian casualties in the town of Rubavu, located on the Rwandan side of the border.
Rwanda's military spokesperson, Ronald Rwivanga, informed Reuters that the shelling killed five people and wounded 26 more, with accusations directed at the Congo army for targeting civilians rather than military targets.
This incident highlights increasing desperation and chaos in the region, reflecting the deteriorating situation and mounting concerns of indiscriminate violence affecting non-combatants.
