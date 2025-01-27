Cross-Border Tensions: Shelling Sparks Casualties

In a shocking escalation of cross-border tensions, shelling by the troops of the Democratic Republic of Congo has led to tragic civilian casualties in the town of Rubavu, located on the Rwandan side of the border.

Rwanda's military spokesperson, Ronald Rwivanga, informed Reuters that the shelling killed five people and wounded 26 more, with accusations directed at the Congo army for targeting civilians rather than military targets.

This incident highlights increasing desperation and chaos in the region, reflecting the deteriorating situation and mounting concerns of indiscriminate violence affecting non-combatants.

