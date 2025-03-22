Left Menu

Tensions Soar: Houthis Launch Missile Toward Ben Gurion Airport

The Houthis fired a ballistic missile towards Israel, escalating regional tensions. Claiming responsibility, they threatened further attacks until Israeli aggression in Gaza ceases. The attack highlights the Houthis' expanded target range influenced by Iranian support, disrupting global commerce and prompting U.S. military intervention.

Updated: 22-03-2025 06:18 IST
Tensions Soar: Houthis Launch Missile Toward Ben Gurion Airport
The Israeli military intercepted a missile originating from Yemen on Friday, marking a continuation of escalating tensions in the region. This incident followed the shooting down of two projectiles launched by Houthi militants just one day earlier.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants claimed responsibility, stating that the ballistic missile was directed towards Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv. Spokesman Yahya Saree announced via a televised statement on Saturday that this marked the group's third attack against Israel within 48 hours.

In a stark warning, Saree declared the Israeli airport unsafe for travel, attributing the situation to Israeli actions in Gaza. Meanwhile, operations at the airport appeared normal, as per its website. The attacks have intensified global commerce disruptions and provoked a significant U.S. military response in the region.

