Delhi High Court Demands Accountability in Drowning Tragedy at Coaching Centre
The Delhi High Court has questioned the MCD regarding the administrative actions taken following the drowning of three civil services aspirants at a coaching center's basement in July 2024. The court highlighted the need for fixing civil liabilities, while the CBI investigates criminal conduct aspects. Affidavits and further hearings are anticipated.
The Delhi High Court has issued queries to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over its handling of the tragic drowning incident at a coaching center basement in July last year. The court is scrutinizing administrative actions taken against involved officials.
A bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela noted that the Central Bureau of Investigation is currently examining the criminality associated with the officials' actions. The court sought a report from the MCD on steps taken to establish civil liability as previously directed.
The CBI has filed a chargesheet against private parties, including the center's owner, while awaiting sanction for public officials' charges. The incident, which resulted in three deaths, has prompted the petitioner, Kutumb, to call for a high-level inquiry into the matter.
