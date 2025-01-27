Left Menu

Global Condemnation of Belarus' Sham Elections

Britain, the EU, and allies criticized Belarus' presidential elections as fraudulent. Sanctions have been announced targeting Belarusian officials and defense companies, aiming to hold the Lukashenko regime accountable for ongoing human rights abuses. A joint statement from several nations emphasized unified condemnation of the electoral process.

The presidential elections in Belarus have sparked international outrage, with Britain, the European Union, and their allies denouncing the vote as a sham. Britain announced sanctions aimed at Belarusian officials and defense companies.

A joint statement from Australia, Canada, the EU, New Zealand, and Britain mirrored this sentiment, condemning the fraudulent elections held on January 26.

The group's statement, available on the UK government's website, highlights a coordinated global effort to hold the Lukashenko regime accountable for continued human rights violations.

