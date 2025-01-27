Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrike in Tulkarm Kills Two Militants Amid West Bank Ceasefire

An Israeli airstrike killed two Hamas militants in Tulkarm, escalating tensions in the West Bank amid a Gaza ceasefire. The Israeli military targeted a local Hamas leader, while ongoing operations in Jenin involve hundreds of troops. Civilian casualties, including a toddler, have occurred during operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:00 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrike in Tulkarm Kills Two Militants Amid West Bank Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of tensions, an Israeli airstrike on Monday killed two Palestinian militants in Tulkarm, as confirmed by Hamas. This incident underscores Israel's renewed focus on armed groups in the occupied West Bank amid a recent ceasefire with Gaza.

The Israeli military explained that their operation targeted a Hamas leader in Tulkarm responsible for numerous attacks against Israelis. Meanwhile, a separate major operation continues in Jenin, involving hundreds of Israeli troops, armored vehicles, drones, and helicopters.

Shockingly, the ongoing conflict has resulted in civilian casualties, including a two-year-old girl injured during a raid in the village of Ash-Shuhada. The Israeli Defense Forces claimed they were targeting militants while investigating reports of uninvolved civilian injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

