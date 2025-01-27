Jodhpur Police Nab Infamous 007 Gang Leader and Accomplice
A specialised team of Jodhpur Range Police arrested two notorious criminals, including gang leader Hanuman alias Laden. Laden, wanted in 17 cases and carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000, was caught alongside his accomplice Baldev after planning to target a rival gang member.
The Jodhpur Range Police have successfully apprehended two notorious criminals as part of their intensified crackdown on organized crime in the region.
Inspector General Vikas Kumar stated that the main target, Hanuman alias Laden, was implicated in multiple serious offenses including dacoity and kidnapping. Laden, notorious as the head of the '007 gang,' was captured alongside his accomplice, Baldev.
The arrests came following a covert operation based on a tip-off about Laden's plans to eliminate a member of a rival gang, thereby averting a potential gang war in Jodhpur.
