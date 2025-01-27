EU Roadmap to Ease Sanctions on Syria Announced

The European Union's foreign ministers have reached an agreement on a strategic roadmap aimed at easing sanctions imposed on Syria, according to the EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, who made the announcement on Monday.

Despite the plan to expedite the process, Kallas emphasized that any easing of sanctions is conditional. 'While we aim to move fast, the lifting of sanctions can be reversed if wrong steps are taken,' she stated.

This development follows ongoing debates within the EU regarding the effectiveness and impact of current sanctions. It underscores the bloc's cautious approach to diplomatic relations with Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)