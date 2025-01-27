Controversy Erupts Over UCC and Waqf Bill Amendments in Uttarakhand

Senior CPI(M) leader and Kulgam MLA Mohd Yousuf Tarigami has raised serious concerns over recent legislative developments. He criticized the introduction of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand and the rejection of changes proposed by opposition parties to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

On Monday, BJP-ruled Uttarakhand became the first Indian state to implement UCC, which standardizes personal laws across all religions. Meanwhile, the Joint Parliamentary Committee examining the Waqf Bill dismissed amendments backed by opposition, adopting only those suggested by NDA members.

Tarigami argued that such decisions are detrimental to India's democratic process and could distort the country's Constitutional framework. He emphasized the need for broader debates on national laws and criticized the perceived marginalization of opposition voices.

