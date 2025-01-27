Left Menu

Gangland Conspiracy: The Untold Story of the Siddique Assassination

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi allegedly ordered the assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique, claiming his association with Dawood Ibrahim. Shooter Shivkumar Gautam confessed to the police, revealing financial incentives and connections within the Bishnoi gang. Several individuals involved have been charged under MCOCA for the October 12 murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:22 IST
In a shocking series of revelations, gangster Anmol Bishnoi is alleged to have orchestrated the assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique, based on accusations of his association with the infamous Dawood Ibrahim.

Main shooter Shivkumar Gautam confessed to the police, shedding light on a network within the Bishnoi gang, which promised him financial compensation for carrying out the hit.

The chargesheet of over 4500 pages includes confessional statements from multiple individuals, all charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), painting a grim picture of organized crime's reach and influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

