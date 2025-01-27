Gangland Conspiracy: The Untold Story of the Siddique Assassination

In a shocking series of revelations, gangster Anmol Bishnoi is alleged to have orchestrated the assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique, based on accusations of his association with the infamous Dawood Ibrahim.

Main shooter Shivkumar Gautam confessed to the police, shedding light on a network within the Bishnoi gang, which promised him financial compensation for carrying out the hit.

The chargesheet of over 4500 pages includes confessional statements from multiple individuals, all charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), painting a grim picture of organized crime's reach and influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)