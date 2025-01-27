Left Menu

Forced Conversion Case: Father-Son Duo Arrested in Sahibabad

A father and son in Sahibabad were arrested for allegedly coercing a woman to convert religions. The son, Shakib Khan, allegedly had physical relations under false marriage promises. The arrests were made under relevant sections of legal provisions, amidst attempts to intimidate the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:26 IST
Forced Conversion Case: Father-Son Duo Arrested in Sahibabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A father and son were apprehended in Sahibabad on Monday on allegations of coercing a woman into converting her religion, police reported. This development follows claims that the son had engaged in a physical relationship with the woman under the guise of marriage.

Police identified the arrested duo as Anis Ahmed, 52, and Shakib Khan, 25, from Peer colony of Arthala. They were arrested in DLF colony, police disclosed. A case has been filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, stated Trans-Hindon Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimish Patil.

During questioning, Shakib allegedly admitted to misleading the woman with marriage promises before pressuring her to convert, authorities claim. The accused reportedly intended to terrorize her into withdrawing the complaint she lodged with the Shalimar Garden police station, leading to their arrest, DCP Patil said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025