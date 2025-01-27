Forced Conversion Case: Father-Son Duo Arrested in Sahibabad

A father and son were apprehended in Sahibabad on Monday on allegations of coercing a woman into converting her religion, police reported. This development follows claims that the son had engaged in a physical relationship with the woman under the guise of marriage.

Police identified the arrested duo as Anis Ahmed, 52, and Shakib Khan, 25, from Peer colony of Arthala. They were arrested in DLF colony, police disclosed. A case has been filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, stated Trans-Hindon Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimish Patil.

During questioning, Shakib allegedly admitted to misleading the woman with marriage promises before pressuring her to convert, authorities claim. The accused reportedly intended to terrorize her into withdrawing the complaint she lodged with the Shalimar Garden police station, leading to their arrest, DCP Patil said.

(With inputs from agencies.)