Brave Woman Foils Robbery in Maharashtra
A courageous woman in Palghar, Maharashtra, thwarted a robbery by bravely confronting two intruders. Despite being injured, she managed to subdue one thief with the help of neighbors. The police arrested the captured thief while the other remains at large. An FIR has been registered against the assailants.
A brave woman in Maharashtra's Palghar city has successfully foiled a robbery at her home, police reported on Tuesday. The woman confronted two thieves, even getting injured in the process, but managed to capture one with her neighbors' help. This happened on Monday evening.
According to Palghar police station inspector Anant Parad, the woman and her husband returned from an evening walk to find intruders who had already packed valuables, including gold jewelry. As the couple surprised the burglars, the thieves attempted to escape. Nevertheless, the woman courageously caught one of the intruders despite being attacked with a spanner.
While her husband tried to catch the second thief, he managed to flee. Police responded promptly to locals alerting them about the incident, taking the captured intruder into custody. An FIR was registered for housebreaking, theft, and robbery. The injured woman received medical attention and is recovering, Parad added.
