Left Menu

Major Drug Syndicate Bust: Kingpin Arrested in Kolkata

In a significant move against drug trafficking, police arrested a major drug kingpin, Sandeep Shah, and his associates across various locations. The operation uncovered a large financial network with over Rs 1.2 crore in transactions, indicating a well-organized syndicate operating online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:34 IST
Major Drug Syndicate Bust: Kingpin Arrested in Kolkata
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive action against illegal drug operations, authorities have captured an interstate drug kingpin alongside 10 associates for distributing heroin, locally known as 'chitta'. The arrests occurred in several locations and represent a significant victory against drug trafficking.

Sandeep Shah, identified as the operation's leader, was detained in Kolkata and subsequently transferred to Shimla. Law enforcement officials noted Shah's substantial financial dealings, reflecting the elaborate nature of the network.

Officials disclosed that nine traffickers from Shimla and another associate, Neeraj Kashyap, from Delhi have also been apprehended. The syndicate reportedly relied on social media platforms for coordinating heroin supplies, underscoring the importance of digital surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025