Major Drug Syndicate Bust: Kingpin Arrested in Kolkata

In a decisive action against illegal drug operations, authorities have captured an interstate drug kingpin alongside 10 associates for distributing heroin, locally known as 'chitta'. The arrests occurred in several locations and represent a significant victory against drug trafficking.

Sandeep Shah, identified as the operation's leader, was detained in Kolkata and subsequently transferred to Shimla. Law enforcement officials noted Shah's substantial financial dealings, reflecting the elaborate nature of the network.

Officials disclosed that nine traffickers from Shimla and another associate, Neeraj Kashyap, from Delhi have also been apprehended. The syndicate reportedly relied on social media platforms for coordinating heroin supplies, underscoring the importance of digital surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)