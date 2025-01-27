West Bengal Cabinet Allocates Land to BSF Amidst Border Tensions

The West Bengal cabinet has sanctioned the allocation of 0.9 acres of land in Nadia district's Karimpur to the Border Security Force (BSF) for potential outposts and wired fences, amid ongoing tensions over border infiltration accusations. This was confirmed by a senior government official.

During a recent cabinet meeting, discussions centered around the BSF's request for land, with allegations from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the BSF allowed infiltration from Bangladesh. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari criticized these claims, insisting they dishonor the CAPF and BSF personnel.

Further actions approved by the cabinet include setting up police stations for the Special Task Force, addressing vacancies in departments, supporting the Bengal Santosh Trophy football team with police jobs, and preparations for the Bengal Global Business Summit. Vigilance for Saraswati Puja celebrations was also emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)