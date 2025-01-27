Left Menu

West Bengal Cabinet Allocates Land to BSF Amidst Border Tensions

The West Bengal cabinet approved 0.9 acres of land for the BSF in Nadia district amidst tensions. The land will potentially support setting up outposts and fences. This decision follows accusations against BSF by CM Mamata Banerjee, and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's criticism of the state's handling of border security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:59 IST
West Bengal Cabinet Allocates Land to BSF Amidst Border Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal cabinet has sanctioned the allocation of 0.9 acres of land in Nadia district's Karimpur to the Border Security Force (BSF) for potential outposts and wired fences, amid ongoing tensions over border infiltration accusations. This was confirmed by a senior government official.

During a recent cabinet meeting, discussions centered around the BSF's request for land, with allegations from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the BSF allowed infiltration from Bangladesh. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari criticized these claims, insisting they dishonor the CAPF and BSF personnel.

Further actions approved by the cabinet include setting up police stations for the Special Task Force, addressing vacancies in departments, supporting the Bengal Santosh Trophy football team with police jobs, and preparations for the Bengal Global Business Summit. Vigilance for Saraswati Puja celebrations was also emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

