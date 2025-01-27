CBI Court Convicts Top Policemen in Custodial Death Case

A special CBI court has handed down life sentences to Himachal Pradesh Inspector General of Police Zahur Haider Zaidi and seven other officers for their roles in a 2017 custodial death. The verdict follows their conviction in the case related to the custodial death of an accused in the infamous Gudiya gang rape and murder case in Kotkhai.

The court sentenced them after convicting them under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder and fabrication of false evidence. CBI public prosecutor Amit Jindal noted the significant fines levied on each convict, reflecting the gravity of their offenses.

The court proceedings underscored the failure and conspiracy within the police force, prompting the transfer of the investigation to the CBI, which led to the arrest of Zaidi and others. The case, marked by public outrage and media scrutiny, was moved to Chandigarh by the Supreme Court in 2019.

