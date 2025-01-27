Left Menu

CBI Court Convicts Top Policemen in Custodial Death Case

A special CBI court has sentenced Himachal Pradesh Inspector General of Police Zahur Haider Zaidi and seven other policemen to life imprisonment for their involvement in a 2017 custodial death case. The case relates to the death of an accused in the Gudiya gang rape and murder case in Kotkhai.

The court sentenced them after convicting them under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder and fabrication of false evidence. CBI public prosecutor Amit Jindal noted the significant fines levied on each convict, reflecting the gravity of their offenses.

The court proceedings underscored the failure and conspiracy within the police force, prompting the transfer of the investigation to the CBI, which led to the arrest of Zaidi and others. The case, marked by public outrage and media scrutiny, was moved to Chandigarh by the Supreme Court in 2019.

