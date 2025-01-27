Mistaken Identity: The Fallout of a False Detention
Akash Kanojia, a driver, was mistakenly detained by Mumbai police as a suspect in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, causing significant personal and professional turmoil. The wrongful detention has reportedly led to Kanojia losing his job, his marriage plans, and suffering from severe mental distress.
In a case of mistaken identity that has left lives shattered, Akash Kanojia, a 31-year-old driver from Thane, has found himself at the center of a police debacle. Detained by the Railway Protection Force after a tip-off from Mumbai police, Kanojia was mistaken for a suspect in the January 16 Saif Ali Khan attack case.
The incident unfolded at Durg station, where Kanojia was apprehended on January 18. Despite later finding and arresting the actual suspect, a Bangladeshi national, in Thane, the damage was done. Kailash Kanojia, Akash's father, expressed outrage over the error, citing the emotional and financial turmoil his son now faces.
Described as a man whose life has been turned upside down, Akash Kanojia has since lost his job and seen his marriage plans dissolve. With mental trauma aggravating his plight, the call for accountability by his father underscores a broader concern over police procedures and the handling of such critical operations.
