Jharkhand HC Seeks Details on 'Maiya Samman Yojna'

The Jharkhand High Court has demanded an affidavit from Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari to shed light on the state's 'Maiya Samman Yojna'.

While reviewing a petition by Ratan Devi, Justice Ananda Sen ordered the government to clarify if any cash payments under the scheme—designed to support women, especially mothers—have been made, and to specify the amounts distributed so far. The hearing is set to continue on February 6.

Ratan Devi claims her late husband's dues, from his tenure at a district library in Chatra, remain unresolved. Her lawyer highlighted the state's failure to allocate funds to her while spending significantly on electoral commitments such as cash incentives.

(With inputs from agencies.)