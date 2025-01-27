Left Menu

Jharkhand HC Seeks Details on 'Maiya Samman Yojna'

The Jharkhand High Court has ordered Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari to provide an affidavit detailing the 'Maiya Samman Yojna'. This inquiry follows a petition by Ratan Devi regarding pending dues. The court wants information on financial disbursements made through the scheme, meant to support women financially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-01-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 23:52 IST
Jharkhand HC Seeks Details on 'Maiya Samman Yojna'
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court has demanded an affidavit from Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari to shed light on the state's 'Maiya Samman Yojna'.

While reviewing a petition by Ratan Devi, Justice Ananda Sen ordered the government to clarify if any cash payments under the scheme—designed to support women, especially mothers—have been made, and to specify the amounts distributed so far. The hearing is set to continue on February 6.

Ratan Devi claims her late husband's dues, from his tenure at a district library in Chatra, remain unresolved. Her lawyer highlighted the state's failure to allocate funds to her while spending significantly on electoral commitments such as cash incentives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025