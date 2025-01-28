China Agrees to Repatriate Nationals Amid U.S. Sanctions Threat

China has announced its willingness to repatriate confirmed Chinese nationals from the United States. This development follows President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs and sanctions on countries that refuse to cooperate on deportation matters.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has already organized five charter flights to China with Chinese nationals deemed not to have legal grounds to remain in the United States. However, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security remains frustrated by what it perceives as Beijing's lack of cooperation in issuing travel documents for these individuals.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that China has been conducting productive cooperation with U.S. migration and law enforcement departments. The remarks come amid escalating diplomatic tensions and growing pressures on China's economy, which have led to increased numbers of Chinese nationals crossing the U.S. border illegally.

(With inputs from agencies.)