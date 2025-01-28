Left Menu

Water Wars: Delhi vs Haryana

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini dismissed Delhi AAP's accusation that BJP deliberately pollutes Yamuna River. He accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of making baseless allegations. Saini insisted there's no water supply shortage from Haryana, highlighting mismanagement issues within AAP's governance in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 00:59 IST
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has refuted claims made by Delhi's AAP, alleging that the BJP government is purposefully polluting the Yamuna River. Saini criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for consistently making unfounded accusations.

Saini challenged the accusations, stating that Haryana has consistently provided clean water to Delhi, with no intentional contamination. He highlighted that AAP's mismanagement in water distribution, not Haryana's supply, is responsible for Delhi's water issues.

The Haryana BJP criticized Kejriwal for failing to fulfill promises of clean Yamuna water and accused him of using such issues for political gain ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

