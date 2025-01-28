Left Menu

UK-US Diplomatic Engagements Highlight Global Challenges

British foreign minister David Lammy and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed looking forward to in-person meetings and collaborating on global challenges like the Middle East, Ukraine, and China's influence, emphasizing Indo-Pacific security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 05:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 05:14 IST
UK-US Diplomatic Engagements Highlight Global Challenges
David Lammy

British foreign minister David Lammy and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio are set to strengthen ties as they anticipate meeting in person, according to a UK government statement released Monday.

The two leaders expressed eagerness for the UK and the U.S. to collaborate on pressing global issues, such as the Middle East conflict, Russia's ongoing military actions in Ukraine, and the increasing geopolitical pressure from China.

Emphasizing the need for a secure Indo-Pacific region, Lammy and Rubio underscored the significance of joint efforts between both nations to address these international challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025