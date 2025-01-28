UK-US Diplomatic Engagements Highlight Global Challenges

British foreign minister David Lammy and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio are set to strengthen ties as they anticipate meeting in person, according to a UK government statement released Monday.

The two leaders expressed eagerness for the UK and the U.S. to collaborate on pressing global issues, such as the Middle East conflict, Russia's ongoing military actions in Ukraine, and the increasing geopolitical pressure from China.

Emphasizing the need for a secure Indo-Pacific region, Lammy and Rubio underscored the significance of joint efforts between both nations to address these international challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)