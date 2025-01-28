NIA Unveils Widespread Searches in District
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 15 locations in this district, focusing on Seerkazhi and Thirumullaivasal. The specific reasons for these searches remain undisclosed by official sources, creating an air of speculation and intrigue around the agency's unexpected actions.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday intensified its operations by conducting searches across 15 strategic locations within this district, according to official sources.
Among the areas inspected were Seerkazhi and Thirumullaivasal, underscoring the agency's targeted approach within the region.
While the exact reasons for the rigorous searches have not been made public, they have sparked speculation regarding the NIA's latest investigative directions.
