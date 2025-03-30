Karnataka's Ugadi Gift: Water Release to Aid Farmers and Districts

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the government's plan to release 2 TMC of water from the Bhadra reservoir between April 1 and 5. The initiative will facilitate water flow in the Tungabhadra canals, benefiting both standing crops and drinking water supplies in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

The decision, described by Siddaramaiah as an Ugadi gift, aims to support farmers and residents in the districts of Koppal, Raichur, and Yadgir. Current live storage in the Bhadra reservoir stands at 28 TMC, with allocations set for irrigation and drinking water needs through May 8.

Following April 6, the use of canals will prioritize drinking water supply. The Chief Minister affirmed the government's commitment to aiding farmers and district residents throughout this period.

