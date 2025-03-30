Karnataka's Ugadi Gift: Water Release to Aid Farmers and Districts
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the release of 2 TMC of water from the Bhadra reservoir to aid agriculture and water supply in the Kalyana Karnataka region. This initiative aims to support farmers and ensure drinking water for Koppal, Raichur, and Yadgir districts from April 1 to 5.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the government's plan to release 2 TMC of water from the Bhadra reservoir between April 1 and 5. The initiative will facilitate water flow in the Tungabhadra canals, benefiting both standing crops and drinking water supplies in the Kalyana Karnataka region.
The decision, described by Siddaramaiah as an Ugadi gift, aims to support farmers and residents in the districts of Koppal, Raichur, and Yadgir. Current live storage in the Bhadra reservoir stands at 28 TMC, with allocations set for irrigation and drinking water needs through May 8.
Following April 6, the use of canals will prioritize drinking water supply. The Chief Minister affirmed the government's commitment to aiding farmers and district residents throughout this period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's Double-Engine Drive: Addressing Drains and Farmers' Hopes
Farmers' Rally: A Stand for Rights at Punjab Assembly
Women farmers engaged in dairy farming, horticulture, animal husbandry and fisheries to be given interest-free loan of Rs 1 lakh: Haryana CM.
Aims to bring 1 lakh farmers under Natural farming in FY26, about 1.58 lakh farmers have taken to natural farming: CM Sukhu in Budget speech.
Farmers growing kachi haldi (raw turmeric) naturally to get Minimum Support Price of Rs 90/kg: CM Sukhu in Budget speech.