NIA Raids Unveil Terror Links in Srinagar and Sopore
The National Investigation Agency conducted raids in Srinagar and Sopore, targeting residences of individuals linked to a terror case. Searches focused on locations associated with Javaid Ahmad Sheikh, A R Shalla, and Nisar Ahmad. Officials continue investigations, with further updates pending.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-01-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 11:05 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) executed a series of coordinated raids on Tuesday across Srinagar and Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir, delving into a case linked with terrorism, as per official reports.
The NIA teams conducted in-depth searches at properties connected to individuals named Javaid Ahmad Sheikh, A R Shalla, and Nisar Ahmad, suspected of involvement in the case.
Additional raids took place at a residential and an office site in Srinagar, owned by a Sopore resident, with investigations still in progress and more information anticipated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
