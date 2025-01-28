Left Menu

NIA Raids Unveil Terror Links in Srinagar and Sopore

The National Investigation Agency conducted raids in Srinagar and Sopore, targeting residences of individuals linked to a terror case. Searches focused on locations associated with Javaid Ahmad Sheikh, A R Shalla, and Nisar Ahmad. Officials continue investigations, with further updates pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-01-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 11:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) executed a series of coordinated raids on Tuesday across Srinagar and Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir, delving into a case linked with terrorism, as per official reports.

The NIA teams conducted in-depth searches at properties connected to individuals named Javaid Ahmad Sheikh, A R Shalla, and Nisar Ahmad, suspected of involvement in the case.

Additional raids took place at a residential and an office site in Srinagar, owned by a Sopore resident, with investigations still in progress and more information anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

