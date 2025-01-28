Baltic Sea Security: A Growing Concern

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen are continuing talks on Baltic Sea security amidst heightened tensions with Russia. This comes after a report of another damaged submarine cable in the region.

Scholz highlighted this incident as a reminder of the persistent danger posed by Russia's shadow fleet. He made these remarks ahead of his Tuesday meeting with Frederiksen in Berlin.

Both leaders are expected to address ways to bolster security measures to counter these threats effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)