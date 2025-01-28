Left Menu

Baltic Sea Security: A Growing Concern

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen are set to continue their discussions on Baltic Sea security amidst increasing concerns over Russian activities in the region. A recent report of another damaged submarine cable underscores the persistent threats from Russia's 'shadow fleet.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 28-01-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 13:13 IST
Baltic Sea Security: A Growing Concern
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen are continuing talks on Baltic Sea security amidst heightened tensions with Russia. This comes after a report of another damaged submarine cable in the region.

Scholz highlighted this incident as a reminder of the persistent danger posed by Russia's shadow fleet. He made these remarks ahead of his Tuesday meeting with Frederiksen in Berlin.

Both leaders are expected to address ways to bolster security measures to counter these threats effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025