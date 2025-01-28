Italy's Controversial Migrant Relocation to Albania Sparks Legal Debate

An Italian navy ship transporting 49 migrants reached Albania's Shengjin port on Tuesday, signaling an effort by Italian authorities to relocate migrants to a neighboring country as part of a contested plan.

The Italian government, under Giorgia Meloni, seeks to limit migrant sea arrivals by establishing reception centers in Albania, but the strategy has faced legal obstacles, with a Rome court's skepticism over its validity.

This contentious plan is under scrutiny from the European Court of Justice, which questions the safety of designated 'safe' countries for deportation, amid criticism from European Parliament deputies over human rights concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)