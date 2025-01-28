Left Menu

Tragic Crime Unveiled: Family Murders Shock Community

A man and his son have been arrested for allegedly murdering their family in a hotel on New Year's Eve 2024. The motive, as claimed in a video confession by the son, was community harassment. Police thwarted the father's suicide attempt and had issued a reward for his capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man and his son accused of committing a chilling mass murder have been detained by authorities, according to a police report released on Tuesday.

The suspects, identified as Badar alias Badruddin and his son Arshad, allegedly killed Badar's wife, Asma, and their four daughters inside the Sharanjeet Hotel on the night of December 31, 2024. Following a crucial tip-off, police apprehended Badar on Monday, while Arshad was arrested soon after the crime came to light on January 1.

During his arrest, Badar attempted to take his life by ingesting poison, a move thwarted by quick-thinking police officers. In a video gone viral, Arshad confessed to the gruesome act, citing harassment from community members as the compelling reason. Authorities had already placed a Rs 25,000 bounty on Badar's capture and released his photographs, along with a non-bailable warrant for his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

