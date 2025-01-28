Tragic Crime Unveiled: Family Murders Shock Community

A man and his son accused of committing a chilling mass murder have been detained by authorities, according to a police report released on Tuesday.

The suspects, identified as Badar alias Badruddin and his son Arshad, allegedly killed Badar's wife, Asma, and their four daughters inside the Sharanjeet Hotel on the night of December 31, 2024. Following a crucial tip-off, police apprehended Badar on Monday, while Arshad was arrested soon after the crime came to light on January 1.

During his arrest, Badar attempted to take his life by ingesting poison, a move thwarted by quick-thinking police officers. In a video gone viral, Arshad confessed to the gruesome act, citing harassment from community members as the compelling reason. Authorities had already placed a Rs 25,000 bounty on Badar's capture and released his photographs, along with a non-bailable warrant for his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)