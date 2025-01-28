Russia's Diplomatic Maneuvers: Navigating New Leadership in Syria

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov will meet with Syria's new leaders in Damascus this week, marking the first such visit since President Bashar al-Assad was overthrown. This development underscores Russia's effort to maintain its strategic relationships in the region.

While Moscow had been a strong ally of Assad, helping him reclaim control from rebels over the past decade, the recent swift rebel offensive led to Assad's departure to Russia. Now, conversations continue between Russia and the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, reflecting a shift in alliances.

In the wake of Assad's absence, Syria's interim government has canceled a contract with Russian company STG Stroytransgaz for managing Tartous port. Meanwhile, negotiations are ongoing to redefine the future cooperation between the two nations, underscoring the fragile yet critical nature of their diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)