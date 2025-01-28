Left Menu

Russia's Diplomatic Maneuvers: Navigating New Leadership in Syria

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov visits Damascus to meet Syria's new leaders following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad. Amidst changing alliances, Russia seeks to maintain influence and military presence in the region while reassessing agreements made under the previous regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:27 IST
Russia's Diplomatic Maneuvers: Navigating New Leadership in Syria
Mikhail Bogdanov
  • Country:
  • Syria

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov will meet with Syria's new leaders in Damascus this week, marking the first such visit since President Bashar al-Assad was overthrown. This development underscores Russia's effort to maintain its strategic relationships in the region.

While Moscow had been a strong ally of Assad, helping him reclaim control from rebels over the past decade, the recent swift rebel offensive led to Assad's departure to Russia. Now, conversations continue between Russia and the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, reflecting a shift in alliances.

In the wake of Assad's absence, Syria's interim government has canceled a contract with Russian company STG Stroytransgaz for managing Tartous port. Meanwhile, negotiations are ongoing to redefine the future cooperation between the two nations, underscoring the fragile yet critical nature of their diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025