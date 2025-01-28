Tensions Rise: Sri Lankan Navy Arrests Indian Fishermen

Two Indian fishermen sustained injuries after the Sri Lankan navy opened fire during an arrest attempt on Tuesday, stated a Puducherry government official. The incident occurred following the navy's efforts to detain the fishermen for allegedly trespassing into Sri Lankan waters.

Among the injured, one hails from Karaikal and the other from Tamil Nadu. Both were hospitalized in Jaffna, where their conditions are reported to be stable. The remaining fishermen have been taken into custody, and their vessel has been seized, the official confirmed.

In response, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has reached out to S Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, urging swift diplomatic action with the Sri Lankan government to secure the release of all detained fishermen.

