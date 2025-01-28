Tensions Rise: Sri Lankan Navy Arrests Indian Fishermen
Two Indian fishermen were injured by the Sri Lankan navy after an arrest attempt led to gunfire. Thirteen fishermen were detained for allegedly crossing into Sri Lankan waters. Puducherry's Chief Minister urged India's External Affairs Minister to negotiate their release with Sri Lanka.
- Country:
- India
Two Indian fishermen sustained injuries after the Sri Lankan navy opened fire during an arrest attempt on Tuesday, stated a Puducherry government official. The incident occurred following the navy's efforts to detain the fishermen for allegedly trespassing into Sri Lankan waters.
Among the injured, one hails from Karaikal and the other from Tamil Nadu. Both were hospitalized in Jaffna, where their conditions are reported to be stable. The remaining fishermen have been taken into custody, and their vessel has been seized, the official confirmed.
In response, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has reached out to S Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, urging swift diplomatic action with the Sri Lankan government to secure the release of all detained fishermen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sudden Sea Swell Alert: 'Kallakkadal' Threatens Kerala and Tamil Nadu Coasts
Jallikattu 2025: A Thrilling Tradition Revived in Tamil Nadu
Traditional Fervour: Pongal Celebrations in Tamil Nadu
Thrills of Jallikattu: Tamil Nadu's Celebrated Bull-Taming Sport
Roaring Bulls and Cultural Festivities: Jallikattu Thrills Tamil Nadu