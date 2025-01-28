Ex-Constable's Multi-Crore Corruption Case Unearthed in MP
Saurabh Sharma, a former Madhya Pradesh Transport Department constable, was detained by Lokayukta Police for alleged disproportionate assets worth nearly Rs 8 crore. Following raids, he was apprehended in Bhopal. Investigations continue, with multiple raids revealing large sums of cash, silver, and other assets linked to Sharma.
- Country:
- India
Saurabh Sharma, a former constable with the Madhya Pradesh Transport Department, was taken into custody by Lokayukta Police after being on the run for over a month. Raids had revealed assets allegedly disproportionate to his income, prompting his detention under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Director General of the Special Police Establishment, Jaideep Prasad, confirmed Sharma's apprehension, noting that he would be presented before a court within 24 hours. Authorities are continuing to investigate Sharma's activities during his time in hiding, as well as questioning others involved in the case.
The former constable drew media attention in December when authorities seized assets valued at nearly Rs 8 crore from several properties associated with him. These included Rs 2.87 crore in cash and 234 kilograms of silver. Sharma's legal representation argues the detention was wrongful as he had already filed to surrender.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CBI Secures Nod to Prosecute AAP Leader Satyendar Jain in Assets Case
Karnataka HC Upholds Confiscation of Jayalalithaa's Assets
Honoring Heroes: Bhopal's Heartfelt Tribute on Armed Forces Veterans' Day
Drug Bust in Maharashtra Sees Four Arrested, Cocaine and Mephedrone Seized
Luxury Hotel Seized Amidst Rs 200 Crore Money Laundering Probe