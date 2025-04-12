Left Menu

Amit Shah's Bhopal Visit: A Focus on Cooperative Growth

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, to meet Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, attend a cooperative conference, and participate in an agreement signing with NDDB. The state plans to launch a new milk production scheme in April, in honor of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 12-04-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 21:02 IST
Amit Shah's Bhopal Visit: A Focus on Cooperative Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, this Sunday. During his visit, Shah will have lunch with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav before attending a state-level cooperative conference. The visit will see the signing of an agreement between state dairy unions and the National Dairy Development Board.

Shah will review the state cooperative department and is expected to arrive in Bhopal around 1 pm. His itinerary includes a lunch with Yadav and other cabinet members, followed by attending the cooperative conference at the Ravindra Bhawan.

Preparations for Shah's visit are underway. In related news, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced a new scheme to enhance milk production, to be named after Dr B R Ambedkar, launching on April 14. Currently, Madhya Pradesh ranks third in milk production nationwide, following Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025