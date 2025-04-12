Amit Shah's Bhopal Visit: A Focus on Cooperative Growth

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, this Sunday. During his visit, Shah will have lunch with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav before attending a state-level cooperative conference. The visit will see the signing of an agreement between state dairy unions and the National Dairy Development Board.

Shah will review the state cooperative department and is expected to arrive in Bhopal around 1 pm. His itinerary includes a lunch with Yadav and other cabinet members, followed by attending the cooperative conference at the Ravindra Bhawan.

Preparations for Shah's visit are underway. In related news, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced a new scheme to enhance milk production, to be named after Dr B R Ambedkar, launching on April 14. Currently, Madhya Pradesh ranks third in milk production nationwide, following Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)